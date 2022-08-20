Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Down 1.2%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. 5,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 608.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 101,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 93,212 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.