Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Shares Down 5.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

