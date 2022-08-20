Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 27.15. The firm has a market cap of C$134.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.