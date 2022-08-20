GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 8% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.86 million and $4,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024583 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00254717 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.
GameCredits Profile
GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GameCredits Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.
