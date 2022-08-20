Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002651 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $35,322.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

