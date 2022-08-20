GamyFi Platform Price Up 0% This Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 0% against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $44,879.90 and $103,683.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00776835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
Receive News & Updates for GamyFi Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamyFi Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.