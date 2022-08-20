Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target Cut to €125.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Gecina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. Gecina has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

