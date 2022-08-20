Geeq Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $534,584.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00101029 BTC.

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

