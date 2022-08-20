Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $322.68 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $322.68 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00127097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100442 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 324,780,481 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

