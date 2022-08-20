General Motors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

General Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 109.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

