Genesis Vision Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $4.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

