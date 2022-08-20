Genuit Group (LON:GEN) PT Lowered to GBX 661

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 580 ($7.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
LON:GEN opened at GBX 390 ($4.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £971.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 452.06. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($9.74).
In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
