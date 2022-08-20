Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,087,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,021,000 after purchasing an additional 186,246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,309,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 193,105 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
