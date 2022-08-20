Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,415.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,448.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

