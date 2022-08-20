Glenview Trust Co Purchases 125 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

APD opened at $263.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

