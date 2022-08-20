Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.01. 139,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 167,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Global X Blockchain ETF Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 956.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 215,821 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 194,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 119,075 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000.

