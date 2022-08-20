Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 2.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 129,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,932 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.