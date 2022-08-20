Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Globant Stock Down 2.4 %

GLOB stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant Company Profile

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.14.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

