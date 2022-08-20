Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.95. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 0 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 130.33, a current ratio of 130.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$51.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

