Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($14.69) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €12.70 ($12.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.58 and its 200-day moving average is €16.49. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.55).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

