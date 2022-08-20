Grimm Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $16,685.91 and $34.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00052461 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
