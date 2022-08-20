GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,605 shares of company stock worth $3,219,508. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

