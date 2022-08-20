GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 340 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nabors Industries

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.