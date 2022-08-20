GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

