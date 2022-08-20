GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

