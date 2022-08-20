GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.17 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 443,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ opened at $44.42 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

