GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.36 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,955 shares of company stock valued at $127,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

APLE stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

