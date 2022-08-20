GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,568 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cimpress worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

