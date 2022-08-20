GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,919 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

SBH stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

