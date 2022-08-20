GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.