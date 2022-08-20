GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

