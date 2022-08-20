GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

