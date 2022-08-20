H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.79. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,130 shares traded.

H2O Innovation Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

About H2O Innovation

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.