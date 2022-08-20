Hakka.Finance Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $664,005.80 and approximately $2,424.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.