Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 26.23 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.38. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

