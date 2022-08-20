Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Position Lessened by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 3.0% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 3,035,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,611. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

