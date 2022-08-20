Harmony Trading Down 29.2% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $275.88 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00167412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,573,185,573 coins and its circulating supply is 12,432,965,573 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

