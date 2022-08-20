HC Wainwright Cuts Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $54.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

