HC Wainwright Lowers WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target to $2.00

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WISA. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.01. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 247.08% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.