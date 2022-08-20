HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,215,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.85% of HDFC Bank worth $2,088,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

