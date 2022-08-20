Head to Head Review: LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) vs. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LianBio and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75 Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

LianBio presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 866.39%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 259.59%. Given LianBio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.4% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of LianBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LianBio and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A N/A -$196.30 million ($1.56) -1.54 Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.86 million 70.08 -$45.26 million ($0.52) -2.81

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -50.62% -30.86% Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,110.33% -299.00% -59.63%

Summary

LianBio beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LianBio

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

