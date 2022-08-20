HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

ETR HFG opened at €28.14 ($28.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

