Hina Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Hina Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $950,012.03 and approximately $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00776835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

