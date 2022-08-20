HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

HRT stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 22,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,576,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,576,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

