HNC COIN (HNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Million

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $39,127.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.14 or 0.99729353 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048776 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027683 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.
HNC COIN Coin Profile
HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.
Buying and Selling HNC COIN
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars.
