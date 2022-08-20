HNC COIN (HNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Million

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $39,127.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.14 or 0.99729353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027683 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.