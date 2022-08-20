HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $762.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

