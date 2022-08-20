HOPR 1-Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $17.40 million and $1.36 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

