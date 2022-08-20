Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $146,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.