HP (NYSE:HPQ) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

