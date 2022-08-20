Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $17,280.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $34.35 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

